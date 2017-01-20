Read More

  • Substance Use Disorders: Just Talking Points, or an Opportunity for Real Reform?

    With substance use disorders becoming an increasingly pressing issue, potential presidential candidates have begun to weigh in on the matter. Where do the candidates stand?

  • What Lawmakers Are Doing About Health Care Cybersecurity

    June 4, 2015

    Security and privacy experts seemed prescient in predicting that health care data breaches would significantly increase this year. So what are lawmakers doing about it?

  • SCOTUS Seems Split on ACA Subsidies Challenge

    March 5, 2015

    While the high court's more liberal justices seem to back the Obama administration's arguments to uphold the subsidies, the conservative justices question the Affordable Care Act's language.

  • The Two-Midnight Rule, Explained

    April 19, 2015

    When a patient arrives at a hospital, he or she can be admitted or put under outpatient observation status, which is meant to determine whether a patient should be admitted or discharged. That seemingly small difference in patient status can have a big effect on both hospitals and beneficiaries when it comes to Medicare benefits and payments.

