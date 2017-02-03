With substance use disorders becoming an increasingly pressing issue, potential presidential candidates have begun to weigh in on the matter. Where do the candidates stand?
June 4, 2015
Security and privacy experts seemed prescient in predicting that health care data breaches would significantly increase this year. So what are lawmakers doing about it?
March 5, 2015
While the high court's more liberal justices seem to back the Obama administration's arguments to uphold the subsidies, the conservative justices question the Affordable Care Act's language.
April 19, 2015
When a patient arrives at a hospital, he or she can be admitted or put under outpatient observation status, which is meant to determine whether a patient should be admitted or discharged. That seemingly small difference in patient status can have a big effect on both hospitals and beneficiaries when it comes to Medicare benefits and payments.